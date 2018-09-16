DC Comics Fans React to First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’

Joker director Todd Phillips gave fans their first look at a whole new side of DC Films, and it looks like people are pretty on board.
Earlier today, Phillips debuted the first photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who gets driven to a life as the Joker. This official headshot, which you can check out below, was followed by a series of set photos of Phoenix in character.
While some were initially on the fence about Joker, the reception to these photos has generally been positive, with fans eager to see how the standalone film eventually comes together. Here’s a round-up of just some of those responses.
High Expectations
Just by looking in these pics you know Joaquin Phoenix is going to be amazing in the #Joker. pic.twitter.com/TxWo3DVTLI— Sergio-EL (@SergioEES) September 16, 2018
#Truth
This photo is both amazing and frightening. #Joker pic.twitter.com/1U1QhbIlF2— I’m just a black hole of snacks. I’m a snack hole! (@lady_carrie) September 16, 2018
So Many Possibilities
I’m very curious to see if Joaquin Phoenix’s #Joker makeup will go the minimalistic route like Ledger’s or if it’ll be more extreme, kooky like the Nicholson look.— Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) September 16, 2018
Knocked It Out of the Park
Yeah, Joaquin already nailed it. #Joker ? pic.twitter.com/SKrtNI2XQ7— William ✊ (@captainblacke) September 16, 2018
Excitement!!!
I’m loving the tone of this film!! It screams The Killing Joke!! Esp if he’s a failed comedian trying to support his family! Either way this film is gonna be a treat!!!!!! #Joker https://t.co/wopTRN3UfI— Eddie T. #WeAreVenom? (@MyTop5Comics) September 16, 2018
Awesome Parallels
Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance is definitely giving me a Nightcrawler/One Hour Photo vibe. #Joker ? pic.twitter.com/bkiQIZ1mJU— TC (@TCDoesComics) September 16, 2018
A Compliment
I mean this in the nicest way possible. He looks f***ing crazy #Joker pic.twitter.com/dWtvLEAkQi— Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) September 16, 2018
Even Scott Snyder Approves
I am fascinated by this movie b/c an origin for the Joker should NOT work – but there’s part of me that wonders if it’ll be brilliant b/c of the players and pieces? https://t.co/VApoRTrwIR— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) September 16, 2018