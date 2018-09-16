DC Comics Fans React to First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’

Joker director Todd Phillips gave fans their first look at a whole new side of DC Films, and it looks like people are pretty on board.

Earlier today, Phillips debuted the first photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who gets driven to a life as the Joker. This official headshot, which you can check out below, was followed by a series of set photos of Phoenix in character.

View this post on Instagram Arthur. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

While some were initially on the fence about Joker, the reception to these photos has generally been positive, with fans eager to see how the standalone film eventually comes together. Here’s a round-up of just some of those responses.

High Expectations

Just by looking in these pics you know Joaquin Phoenix is going to be amazing in the #Joker. pic.twitter.com/TxWo3DVTLI — Sergio-EL (@SergioEES) September 16, 2018

#Truth

This photo is both amazing and frightening. #Joker pic.twitter.com/1U1QhbIlF2 — I’m just a black hole of snacks. I’m a snack hole! (@lady_carrie) September 16, 2018

So Many Possibilities

I’m very curious to see if Joaquin Phoenix’s #Joker makeup will go the minimalistic route like Ledger’s or if it’ll be more extreme, kooky like the Nicholson look. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) September 16, 2018

Knocked It Out of the Park

Excitement!!!

I’m loving the tone of this film!! It screams The Killing Joke!! Esp if he’s a failed comedian trying to support his family! Either way this film is gonna be a treat!!!!!! #Joker https://t.co/wopTRN3UfI — Eddie T. #WeAreVenom? (@MyTop5Comics) September 16, 2018

Awesome Parallels

Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance is definitely giving me a Nightcrawler/One Hour Photo vibe. #Joker ? pic.twitter.com/bkiQIZ1mJU — TC (@TCDoesComics) September 16, 2018

A Compliment

I mean this in the nicest way possible. He looks f***ing crazy #Joker pic.twitter.com/dWtvLEAkQi — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) September 16, 2018

Even Scott Snyder Approves