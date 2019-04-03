First ‘Joker’ Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

After debuting a pretty impactful poster earlier today, DC’s Joker movie has caught quite a lot of attention amongst fans. And if you’re among those who just can’t wait to find out what the Joaquin Phoenix-led film has in store, we’ve got you covered.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Warner Bros. CinemaCon panel, where the teaser trailer for Joker was screened, ahead of it being officially released online tomorrow. If you just can’t wait until then to find out what happens in the trailer, we have a detailed description that you can check out below.

“In the footage, Arthur talks with a social worker who only wants to help him. He walks alone through the streets. “My mother always tell me to smile and put on a happy face,” he explains. “She told me I had a purpose.” He works on the streets with signs, whirling them and trying to spread joy in a clown costume. It is stolen from him. When he chases them, they hit him with the sign and beat him in an alley. He is seen dancing with Zazie Beets, claiming the world is getting crazy. Bryan Tyree Henry is a nurse, seeming skeptic of him. He descended into a painted face, manipulating his lips into a Joker smile in the mirror with his fingers. Aboard a train in his costume, he belts out a creepy laugh and gets beat up by men in suits. “Gotham’s lost its way,” he said. “What kind of coward would do something that cold blooded,” Thomas Wayne says on the TV. Arthur descends into insanity. Robert DeNiro is a performer on a stage. The Joker realizes his life is not a tragedy. It’s a comedy. He is seen walking down the street with flowers in his hands. A hero shot of him in the full costume. He dances on stairs and the curtains close on him. October.

The tone was dark and gritty. It matched nothing of any comic book film before it but offered up a psychological thriller vibe. Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck often twisted himself and contorted his body as his descent into madness unraveled. Gotham offered a rich, gothic, gritty noir vibe.”

If you couldn’t already tell from the description, Joker will star Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a stand-up comedian whose descent into madness turns him into the iconic villain.

“I don’t have a lot to say about the film as it’s still taking shape, but also because I want it to be a surprise,” director Todd Phillips said during the CinemaCon panel. “I supposed that’s to be expected about an origin story about a beloved character who has no definitive origin story.”

