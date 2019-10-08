Someone Dubbed Seth Rogen’s Laugh Over Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker & It’s Horrifying

DC’s Joker movie arrived in theaters this past weekend, fully showcasing Joaquin Phoenix‘s take on the Clown Prince of Crime. One of the most surprising and unsettling elements of his performance is easily his “Joker laugh”, which plays a significant role within the events of the actual film. While Phoenix’s onscreen laugh is pretty maniacal, a new fan-made video recontextualizes it in a pretty hilarious way. Twitter user @ryanheezy recently shared a video, which recuts footage of Phoenix laughing with audio of actor and director Seth Rogen‘s unique laugh.

the joker but he laughs like seth rogen pic.twitter.com/KbvMt5Ij7b — freddy kroger (@ryanheezy) October 8, 2019

The video has already gotten over 42,000 retweets and 125,000 likes on social media, with people stunned by how well the two things sync up. While this video puts a new spin on Phoenix’s unique laugh in the film, the actor apparently had a unique journey to eventually nailing that part of the performance.

“I started [with the laugh],” Phoenix explained in an interview this past August. “I watched videos of people suffering from pathological laughter, a neurological disorder that makes individuals laugh uncontrollably.”

“I don’t know that there was ever a point [where I feel like I nailed it].” Phoenix told ComicBook.com during an interview last month. “I think from take to take, there were times that it felt genuine and good and there were times it didn’t. There were some takes where I would stop halfway through because I would say, ‘It’s not working’ and it was actually working fine.”

“I don’t know how much is my laugh.” Phoenix continued. “It was really based on videos that I saw of people that have these laughing fits that are uncontrollable. That really was my model.”

Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen, Shea Whigham, and Bill Camp. The film recently earned $96 million at its opening weekend box office, smashing previous records for an October release.

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.