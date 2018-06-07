DC

Internet Reacts to Jared Leto Getting His Own Joker Movie

Fans were stunned with the reveal of Warner Bros.’ plans to make a movie about Jared Leto’s take […]

By

Fans were stunned with the reveal of Warner Bros.’ plans to make a movie about Jared Leto‘s take on the Joker, making it one of many projects in development featuring the Clown Prince of Crime.

But after the Batman villain’s debut in the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad, how are people responding to this new development?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, The Joker movie is in the early stages with no director or writer attached at this point, though the report from Variety indicates that Leto will produce the film in addition to his acting duties. But right now, it’s in the same state as many, many other DC-based movies in development.

There’s already the Joker origin movie being planned with director Todd Phillips, with Joaquin Phoenix potentially starring in it. Then there’s the proposed “Mad Love” inspired movie with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who is also set to headline the upcoming Birds of Prey movie with director Cathy Yan.

While that seems to have taken the place of Suicide Squad director David Ayer’s plan for a film based on Gotham City Sirens, there’s still the impending plan for Suicide Squad 2 with Gavin O’Connor.

And of course, there’s also the planned solo movie for Ben Affleck’s Batman which is being developed by Matt Reeves, though there’s no indication that the Joker will be included in that film at this point.

Either way, there are many possibilities for the Joker to show up, but the question remains; what do the fans want?

Read on to find out how some people are reacting to the news of Jared Leto’s new Joker movie.

@pixelatedboat

@pettycommajared

@rickyftw

@hukestage

@CrisMovieCorner

@ItsDavery

@ConnorBehrens

@ReignOfApril

@devancoggan

@_BrooklynBatman

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts