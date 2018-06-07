Internet Reacts to Jared Leto Getting His Own Joker Movie

Fans were stunned with the reveal of Warner Bros.’ plans to make a movie about Jared Leto‘s take on the Joker, making it one of many projects in development featuring the Clown Prince of Crime.

But after the Batman villain’s debut in the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad, how are people responding to this new development?

Of course, The Joker movie is in the early stages with no director or writer attached at this point, though the report from Variety indicates that Leto will produce the film in addition to his acting duties. But right now, it’s in the same state as many, many other DC-based movies in development.

There’s already the Joker origin movie being planned with director Todd Phillips, with Joaquin Phoenix potentially starring in it. Then there’s the proposed “Mad Love” inspired movie with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who is also set to headline the upcoming Birds of Prey movie with director Cathy Yan.

While that seems to have taken the place of Suicide Squad director David Ayer’s plan for a film based on Gotham City Sirens, there’s still the impending plan for Suicide Squad 2 with Gavin O’Connor.

And of course, there’s also the planned solo movie for Ben Affleck’s Batman which is being developed by Matt Reeves, though there’s no indication that the Joker will be included in that film at this point.

Either way, there are many possibilities for the Joker to show up, but the question remains; what do the fans want?

Read on to find out how some people are reacting to the news of Jared Leto’s new Joker movie.

@pixelatedboat

Wow, there’s already a script for the Jared Leto Joker movie. It’s pretty twisted! pic.twitter.com/aCj6TY6iqc — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) June 5, 2018

@pettycommajared

Can we just forget the entire mess of DCU film baggage and go back to that idea where Jon Hamm is middle-aged Superman? Wonder Woman can come too because she’s pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/MGOEJuloWG — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) June 5, 2018

@rickyftw

To be fair, it’s a very Joker thing to do convincing a studio that it’s a great idea to make another movie based in the Suicide Squad universe. — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) June 6, 2018

@hukestage

Seems like a good time to remind people that Jared’s joker has amazing potential with proper writing and direction — Julian ☕️ (@hukestage) June 5, 2018

@CrisMovieCorner

Leto’s Joker is getting a solo film, add that to;

Cyborg,

Green Lantern Corps,

OTHER solo Joker,

Lobo,

Justice League Dark,

The Flash,

Batman,

Batgirl,

Birds Of Prey,

Gotham City Sirens,

Suicide Squad 2,

Black Adam,

Booster Gold,

Joker/Harley,

New Gods,

Deathstroke,

Nightwing… — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) June 5, 2018

@ItsDavery

I’m so hype Leto Joker is getting his own film. Leto is way too good of an actor not to. Didn’t get to see enough of his acting range in Suicide Squad — Amateur Watcher (@ItsDavery) June 5, 2018

@ConnorBehrens

So, wait. You’re telling me that Jared Leto is getting his own #Joker film as well as Joaquin Phoenix? pic.twitter.com/Hkhc2EAcOG — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 5, 2018

@ReignOfApril

I humored y’all with the first one. G’head and let Jared have his little fun to continue the franchise. But if we’re being honest….



The character should’ve been retired after Heath. No one can touch his Joker.



No.

One. pic.twitter.com/FBt1Nvrkwb — April is in Maui (@ReignOfApril) June 6, 2018

@devancoggan

“Jared Leto’s Joker is getting his own movie.” pic.twitter.com/MsNxT18iFS — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 5, 2018

@_BrooklynBatman