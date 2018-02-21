The Internet Reacts to Joaquin Phoenix Potentially Playing the Joker

DC Films’ Joker origin movie still remains a pretty big mystery, but we may have just gotten a clue about who could play the lead role.

According to a report published earlier today, Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to star in the Joker film, which would be directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorcese. While there’s no telling if he will end up playing the role, the report revealed that Phillips and Phoenix had a “very successful meeting” on the role, and are waiting for Warner Bros. to sign off.

As you would probably expect, this news has made waves online, with quite a few DC fans unsure what to feel. Some are worried what Phoenix’s involvement would mean for Suicide Squad star Jared Leto’s future as the Joker, while others are just trying to make sense of DC’s Elseworlds-esque mindset with this film. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@HughLangley

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker? Call me when the do a movie about Condiment King, the Greatest Batman Villain pic.twitter.com/6xszG3Nl7d — Hugh Langley (@HughLangley) February 8, 2018

@Tussellufakis

Joaquin Phoenix could make a great Joker, but it would still only be the second craziest character he’s ever portrayed pic.twitter.com/m21ERZke1l — Danny Russell (@Tussellufakis) February 8, 2018

@UberKryptonian

I can see Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker taking on the Mikel Janin/Tom King look from War of Jokes and Riddles. pic.twitter.com/o6Ct4YxtGK — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 8, 2018

@z0mgItsHutch

If you absolutely have to make a Joker origins story (you shouldn’t), Joaquin Phoenix would be at the top of your list. One of the weirdest, awesomest actors alive. https://t.co/IIYhj9gwQU — Hutch (@z0mgItsHutch) February 8, 2018

@MrFiguer0a

Joaquin Phoenix in talks to play The Joker in the Todd Phillips-directed and Martin Scorsese-produced film. pic.twitter.com/QVwNIMN9Ac — Sergio Figueroa (@MrFiguer0a) February 8, 2018

@cwj92movieman

@hellresidentNY

When Joaquin Phoenix-as-The Joker runs into Jared Leto-as-The Joker on the Warner Bros. studio lot… pic.twitter.com/ZcNICmGBiE — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) February 8, 2018

@THE_Stefano_DLC

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker is such a massive upgrade from Jared Leto that I’m retroactively mad at him not being the first choice for SUICIDE SQUAD pic.twitter.com/XaTx3V631P — Stefano De La Cuesta (@THE_Stefano_DLC) February 8, 2018

@yckmd_

Joaquin Phoenix in a Joker movie directed by Todd Phillips and produced by Martin Scorsese



