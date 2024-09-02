Josh Brolin As Hal Jordan? DC Fans Divided on Potential Green Lantern Casting

James Gunn’s DC Universe might have found another foundational Green Lantern. Dune star Josh Brolin has reportedly been offered the role of Hal Jordan, arguably the most famous member of the Green Lantern Corps. Brolin would portray Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series, a of DC Comics’s intergalactic police force. The 56-year-old actor is no stranger to live-action comic book adaptations, as he previously portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2 (ironically opposite Ryan Reynolds, who played Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern) and Thanos in various Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Brolin also has familiarity with DC itself, as he played Jonah Hex in the 2010 self-titled theatrical film about the DC’s gunslinger.
While nothing is official, DC fans have already run wild with the idea that Brolin could be swapping the Infinity Gauntlet for a Green Lantern Ring.