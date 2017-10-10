‘Justice League’ Credits Christopher Nolan as Executive Producer

As Justice League‘s release date gets closer and closer, we’re seeing more and more official marketing for the film, which is revealing some interesting new details.

While some fans are more concerned about how the visuals and storyline are coming together, some discerning viewers (via Batman-News) who were watching a recent Justice League TV spot spotted a major detail in the credits at the end of the commercial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Dark Knight Trilogy mastermind Christopher Nolan is listed as an executive producer on Justice League!

Nolan was heavily involved with the story and production on Man of Steel, and was also listed as an executive producer on Batman v Superman, though continuous rumors, debunks, and first-hand interviews made it clear that he was not all that involved with the film.

That’s all to say: given Nolan’s influence on the beginning of the DC Films Universe, and his tight relationship with Warner Bros. after The Dark Knight Trilogy and films like Inception and the recently successful Dunkirk, it’s more likely than anything that Nolan has simply earned a place eating off the DC Films table.

This Justice League ad makes it clear that it’s “A Zack Snyder Film,” with no visible listing of Joss Whedon’s name, even though it is Whedon currently working to finish the film, after Snyder left earlier this year.

At this point, with all the concern and shakeups, anything that helps Justice League sell should be included in the marketing. If a Nolan name-drop does that, then hey…

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.