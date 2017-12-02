‘Justice League’ Tracking to Earn Less Than ‘Man of Steel’

At this point, it’s fair to say that Justice League has not performed as well as hoped at the box office. Falling shy of $200 million after three weekends at the box office, the film is the lowest performing DC Extended Universe film released so far putting it on track to be beaten by Man of Steel in terms of overall box office success.

According to Forbes, the superhero team up flick ended its second week of domestic realize at $180.759 million as compared to Man of Steel, which made $181 in its first eight days back in 2013. Justice League is also under-performing other DCEU films with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice having made more in four days ($181 million) and Suicide Squad making nearly as much as Justice League in half the time ($179 in the first week.)

While Justice League has been performing a little better in the overseas market, picking up an additional $320+ million to bring the current worldwide box office total just over $505 million, and could conceivably make it to $650 million global by the end of its theatrical run that will still put it behind Man of Steel‘s $668 million worldwide.

These numbers are just the latest disappointment for the film. Justice League, which was expected to be a new chapter for the DCEU following the massive success of Wonder Woman earlier this year, has left the DCEU fanbase split down the middle when it comes to opinions on the film. While many, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis, were impressed with Justice League, others found less to love. Specifically, audiences have been disappointed in what they feel is something of a “Frankenstein’s monster” cut of Justice League that mashes together Joss Whedon’s reshoots and lighter approach onto Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film. Many fans, feeling the combination left the movie uneven and lacking, have been calling for the release of Snyder’s original cut despite it not being in fully finished and release-ready form or potentially not even existing at all.

In addition to underperforming other DCEU films, Justice League is also struggling to top the box office. Disney-Pixar’s Day of the Dead-inspired feature Coco continues to dominate the box office this weekend.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.