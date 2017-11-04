‘Justice League’: Gal Gadot On How Wonder Woman Would Respond To Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment is a big topic in Hollywood at the moment, but what does Wonder Woman feel about the subject?

ComicBook.com was on hand at the Justice League junket in London when Gal Gadot was asked how Wonder Woman would respond to sexual harassment. “I don’t think Wonder Woman will ever let anyone use his power against her will,” Gadot said. “Her will is very strong and so is she.”

Yeah, we don’t see Wonder Woman pulling any punches if confronted with that kind of behavior. They better have good insurance plans because they are likely going through a wall if stupid enough to pull something like that on the Amazon warrior.

As for Gadot herself, she recently shared some words of encouragement to the women who have come out against men like Harvey Weinstein.

“Bullying and Sexual Harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out,” Gadot said. “Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”

Since then more and more claims have been made, and Hollywood seems to be scrambling to adjust.

While Wonder Woman didn’t address sexual harassment, it did take on misogyny and the idea of feminism, presenting a take on it that doesn’t revolve around men vs women.

“Wonder Woman is a feminist, of course,” Gadot said. “I think people have a misconception about what feminism is. People think hairy armpits and women who burn bras and hate men. That’s not it. For me, feminism is all about equality and freedom and [women] choosing what we want to do. If it’s salaries, then we get paid equal to men. It’s not men vs. women or women vs. men.”

The film used Wonder Woman’s obliviousness to its advantage, taking on things that just should or shouldn’t be without preaching.

“It was important to me that my character would never come and preach about how men should treat women. Or how women should perceive themselves. It was more about playing oblivious to society’s rules. ‘What do you mean women can’t go into the Parliament? Why?’” Gadot said. “It’s just reminding everyone how things should be.”

Gadot will next be seen in Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17.