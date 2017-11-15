Henry Cavill Stocks Up On ‘Justice League’ For National Comic Book Day

Henry Cavill just proved to fans why he's their Superman champion. The actor took to Instagram earlier today to celebration National Comic Book Day, and Cavill made sure to represent his DC roots.

Over on social media, Cavill shared a series of photos and a video he took during a recent excursion to Forbidden Planet. The actor is over in the UK, and Cavill decided to visit London's famous comic shop to celebrate National Comic Book Day in style - and disguise, actually.

"In honour of national comic book Day I went down to Forbidden Planet in London and grabbed me some reading material!! Any recommendations for when I go back?" Cavill captioned his post.

"As an aside, I do believe my Clark disguise is 100% on point because only 2 eagle eyed young chaps spotted me (you know who you are) and the gentleman who helped me with my purchases at the counter, very casually said "looking forward to the next one" as I walked away! Very smooth sir, very smooth."

As fans can see, Cavill's disguise was an intense one. The actor walked into Forbidden Planet wearing a red plaid button-up and a black baseball cap. However, it was the actor's thick mustache that threw fans off his true identity, and it looks like Cavill wants to bring the facial hair to the DCEU.

"So basically, Clark Kent should have a handle bar moustache in the next movie," Cavill wrote. "It seems to make sense to me."

If you're wondering what Cavill stocked up on at Forbidden Planet, then you should know the actor went hard for Justice League. The star posted a photo of his comic haul that included DC Universe Rebirth titles like Aquaman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and more.

