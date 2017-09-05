‘Justice League Mortal’ Featured A Brutal Fight Between Wonder Woman & Superman

Justice League is slated to debut its first live-action project this fall, but the film isn’t the first DC Films has worked on for the team. George Miller was tapped to direct a different live-action take on the Justice League back in 2009, and the film would’ve housed a brutal fight between two iconic heroes.

Recently, Jay Baruchel sat down with Happy Sad Confused‘s Josh Horowitz to talk about his previous films. It was there the actor opened up about his time on Justice League Mortal as he was cast to play the villain Maxwell Lord. According to Baruchel, the movie would have housed a brutal battle between Superman and Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a scene where Maxwell Lord brainwashes Clark and all of a sudden this guy’s got Superman as a weapon,” Baruchel said.

“But in order for me to do this – to get in to a Kryptonian brain – I start bleeding out of every f*cking orifice because it takes that much to get into the head of a Kryptonian. And then I turn him into Red-Eye Superman, and there’s this big a** fight between him and Wonder Woman where he breaks her wrists.”

The actor went on to reveal how his tenure as Maxwell Lord ended in the scrapped film.

“I die halfway through the movie and my consciousness is uploaded into this mainframe, an evil computer,” Baruchel said.

If you are not familiar with Justice League Mortal, then you should know the film is something of a legend in the DC fandom. The movie was first announced in February 2007 after Warner Bros. hired the Mulroney’s to write a script. The film, which would be directed by Miller, was slated to follow Batman after the hero grew tired of the world’s Metahumans. The Justice League would try to stop Batman, but the factions found themselves teaming up yet again after Bruce Wayne’s legion of robots turned against their master.

A lot of time and effort went into perfecting Justice League Mortal, but the film didn’t survive the writer’s strike of 2008. Cast members like D.J. Cotrona, Armie Hammer, and Megan Gale were released from their respective DC roles, and fans still wonder what might have happened if DC Films had moved forward with the gritty project.

Justice League currently has a 4.19 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.