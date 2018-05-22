DC Fan Goes to Great Lengths to Show All the Changes Made to ‘Justice League’

Marvel Studios has indisputably claimed the crown of box office dominance, but that doesn’t mean that DC Films doesn’t have its fair share of passionate fans! As you can se in the thread below, for example, some fans put serious time and effort into breaking down the Justice League movie, in ways that will probably interest hardcore fans and non-fans, alike.

This thread is meant to expose the lies by @wbpictures @WarnerBrosUK @WarnerBrosEnt about #JusticeLeague . We didn’t get a lot from the trailers in the actual movie. Clark/Lois scene from Heroes trailer is entirely cut & ugly reshooted with usage of poor CGI. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/GR9QtM9xnO — GreatKungLao #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@GreatKungLao) December 25, 2017



This Twitter thread from “GreatKungLao” goes in deep, listing all of the changes that Warner Bros. and director Joss Whedon made to Zack Snyder original cut of Justice League – and he provides the visual receipts to prove it! He admittedly has a lot to work with, as the early trailers for Snyder’s Justice League revealed many shots and moments that eagle-eyed cinephiles have tracked as missing from the theatrical cut of the film.

To be fair, a lot of sites and fan videos have broken down all the changes that were made to Justice League, at this point it’s nothing new, and a pretty easy corpse to keep riddling with bullets. On the other hand, few how gotten up on this soapbox and outright called out Warner Bros. by name, with this level of presentation, in a public sphere. The fact that he dropped it on Christmas is even more badass.

If nothing else, this is probably the most easily shareable and universally friendly thread link you can send, in terms of explaining the Justice League Frankenstein edit to both fellow hardcore fans and average moviegoers. The latter group will likely be the most intrigued by all the changes they never realized the first time around. For those of us already in the know, this is just one more example of the debacle that Justice League really was – no matter if you ultimately loved or hated it.

It’s also continued example that there are fans out there who are deeply invested in getting that “Snyder Cut” they know is out there. This isn’t a thing that’s likely to die down or go away for awhile yet…

