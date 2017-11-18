‘Justice League’s Cinemascore Is Out

Justice League made its big-screen debut this weekend, and earned a pretty positive grade from CinemaScore in the process.

The website, which gains their data by polling moviegoers on opening night, recently debuted their ranking for the DC Extended Universe film. According to their metrics, Justice League has earned a B+ amongst audiences.

Interestingly, this isn’t the highest rating that a DCEU venture has earned. Man of Steel and Wonder Woman earned A- and A ratings, respectively. And both Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad earned B grades as well.

The reception to Justice League has been a bit of an enigma, with the film’s Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic scores currently sit in the 40s. The film’s critical reception has been pretty varied, with some reviewers being pretty harsh to the team-up film. Others, on the other hand, have seen the film in a positive light, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis.

“Justice League should be landing in theaters as the exciting first ensemble of DC Comics heroes in live-action but, instead, arrives with an ensemble of question marks and conversations involving a fake mustache.” He explained. “Despite a director change, pile of re-shoots, and many odds appearing to be stacked against the movie, Justice League is the real deal. Building on a handful of entries to the DC Extended Universe which appear to have found their stride with Wonder Woman, Justice League uses necessary elements of its predecessors in the universe to tell its story but serves also a re-launch to the world with a brand new vibe everyone can enjoy.”

In a way, Justice League‘s CinemaScore rating is a pretty good indicator of how fans feel about the film. As ComicBook.com discovered at an early screening of Justice League, fans generally seem to be excited about the film, and especially about the various plot points and future films that it teases.

Justice League is in theaters now.