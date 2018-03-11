‘Justice League’ Movie Retro Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is getting fans ready for the release of Justice League on Blu-ray with a retro trailer for the movie.

Produced in a tone that that seems inspired by classic movie serials and the days of the Super Friends, the retro trailer introduces the world’s six greatest superheroes: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and the Flash.

You can watch the trailer above.

We now know that the Justice League Blu-ray will not include a “Snyder Cut” of the film, restoring the original vision of director Zack Snyder. Here are the special features that we do know are included in the Blu-ray release:

The Justice League 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack will contain the following special features:

Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.

Justice League is now available on Digitial HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

