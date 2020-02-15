Batman v Superman Star Just Learned About Justice League Snyder Cut

Justice League fans are still searching for the Snyder cut, but one member of the DC Extended Universe who appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice wasn’t aware that the Snyder Cut was a thing until now. Scoot McNairy played Wallace Keefe in Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a man who worked for Wayne Enterprises and lost the use of his legs when the Wayne Financial Building in Metropolis collapsed during the events of Man of Steel. During an interview with BroBible, McNairy was asked about his thoughts on the Snyder Cut situation. “To be honest, I didn’t know there was another cut out there,” McNairy says. “But now that I know, I’m gonna go see if I can find it”

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of some debate. Some reports suggested the Snyder Cut did not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. He’s even gone as far as to suggest CGI work had been done on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

A broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. Some sources suggested that Snyder’s cut of the movie doesn’t exist in a watchable state. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”

The report that came out in Variety also suggested that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service, as some fans had hoped. One insider was quoted as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

