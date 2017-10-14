‘Justice League’ Cast Reveals Their Characters’ Biggest Struggles

When it comes to comic book films, our heroes’ biggest threats often come in all shapes and sizes. The cast of Justice League revealed to SFX Magazine the personal struggles each character faces, which are more problematic than an all-powerful villain.

“Bruce Wayne has a kind of inner darkness and cynicism that he has to get past in order to bring his team together,” Ben Affleck shared of Batman.

“Wonder Woman is 900 or 3,000 years old – depending on who you listen to – and because of that she’s very lonely,” Gal Gadot confessed of her character. “She’s had a lot of loss throughout the years.”

Barry Allen, being the youngest member on the team, has far less weighty issues to deal with.

“Barry despises social mores and time-consuming bureaucracies,” Ezra Miller revealed.

“Aquaman, he’s not even really Aquaman yet,” Jason Momoa pointed out. “He’s not the King of the Seven Seas. We don’t really get there until my solo movie, at the end. Really, it’s a huge growth for me. It’s a gigantic arc for Arthur Curry. It may be tough for a lot of fans to watch what they’re gonna see, how I portray him. But you gotta wait until we get to the solo movie to really know. Because he’s not King yet.”

“He doesn’t believe in himself, he doesn’t know what to do with the powers he has,” Momoa continued. “He’s going through tons of loss. He hates Atlanteans. The fact that people are calling him ‘Aquaman’ right now – he couldn’t give two sh*ts about anything Atlantean. So he’s really not quite there yet.”

This characterization also resulted in some challenges for the actor as well.

“That’s kind of tough to play, ” Momoa revealed. “We gotta figure out the origin, where we’re going. Some people will be like, ‘This isn’t my Aquaman.’ But we’re not there yet.”

You’ll be able to see this super team deal with all of their various challenges when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

