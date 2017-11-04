New ‘Justice League’ Posters Spotted In London

The long road to Justice League is almost over, and Warner Bros. is celebrating with some new posters.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand at the Justice League junket in London, where the studio debuted two new posters for the film. The first features Batman front and center, flanked by Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg. Batman’s new vehicle the Flying Fox appears to be in the background, with Steppenwolf’s face etched into the smoke that looms above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second poster features all-action poses, with Cyborg flying towards the viewer on the bottom. Wonder Woman is charging forward with her shield, while Flash reaches out to grab her hand. Aquaman can be seen holding his trident, while Batman is in the Batwing towards the top.

There is also a third poster on the wall, though it is just the standing lineup version fans have previously seen.

You can view all three posters in the gallery.

Justice League is finally in the home stretch, and it’s been a wild ride for the superhero epic. Director changes, reshoots, and various other rumors surrounded the film, but early screenings seem to indicate the final product has come together in a satisfying way.

Batman actor Ben Affleck spoke about working with both directors, each of whom had their own style and way of approaching things.

“I think that they were focused on the characters and the story and they allowed that to dictate style,” Affleck noted. “Naturally, they both have strong senses of style [and are] slightly different. But, nonetheless, both make for compelling movies.”

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was very complimentary of Whedon, who came in when Zack Snyder had to leave due to a personal tragedy.

“I think [Joss] was very fair to each and every one of us in terms of knowing that we know the characters best, and he gave us the freedom to be that way,” Gal Gadot said. “At the same time, he does bring his own talent and his vision to the movie. It was lovely working with him.”

Fans can judge the final product for themselves when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.