Joss Whedon Jokes About the ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

When it comes to Hollywood, production reshoots aren’t uncommon — especially when you get to a massive-budget genre film. While reshoots are often times penciled in the production schedule right from the get-go, other times they’re necessary because the studio doesn’t quite agree with the cut the director captured the first time. When talking about Justice League, it seems as if the movie leaned more towards the latter and luckily director Joss Whedon has a good sense of humor about it.

Taking to his Twitter page earlier tonight, Whedon shared a meme of John Wick’s dog being dusted away. The filmmaker then joked that it was never too late for reshoots, presumably poking fun at the fact that Justice League was filming reshoots in the weeks up to the film’s release.

do it do it still time to reshoot 😂 https://t.co/mf5LFCPAIu — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 21, 2019

After filling in for Zack Snyder on Justice League, Whedon was tabbed as the helmer of Warner Brothers’ Batgirl solo film, something he eventually parted from because it began to “crumble” in his hands. As it stands now, it has yet to be seen how — or if, for that matter — the production house will continue pushing forward with the film or let it fall by the wayside.

“It had been a year since I first pitched the story — a lot happened in that year. I felt some of the elements might not work as well, and the story just kind of crumbled in my hands,” Whedon admitted.

“There were elements I hadn’t mastered and after a long time felt like I wasn’t going to,” he continued. “So, I told people I didn’t have an idea, which isn’t the exact truth. I had an idea that didn’t fit in the space that was left for it. It was a little heartbreaking because I was so excited for it.”

