Justice League Fans Pay for Snyder Cut Ad at UK Soccer Game

The campaign for the Justice League Snyder Cut continues, this time invading a recent soccer match between two English teams. In a Reddit post now gaining traction online, it’s apparent the movement purchased an advertisement at the game between Middlesbrough and Tottenham, broadcasting the movement to a jam-packed sports stadium and to anyone watching online. The FA Cup match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The ad, which was shown just over six minutes into the match, includes both the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag as well as the movement’s go-to Twitter account in @RTSnyderCut. To top that, everything uses the font Warner Brothers used in all Justice League marketing. The ad also includes the logo for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a cause near and dear to all those participating in the campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time the movement has purchased some major advertising. Last year, the group bought billboard space in New York’s Times Square, an area visited by 350,000 tourists daily.

Though Zack Snyder himself has confirmed the existence of a director’s cut, Warner Brothers moved away from his vision after Joss Whedon boarded the movie. The filmmaker has since revealed his finished take still isn’t the initial plan he and screenwriter Chris Terrio had planned for the production.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot,” Snyder said. “The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy.’“

He added, “It’s a long story. The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Justice League is now available wherever movies are sold.