Justice League Snyder Cut Critics TV Spot Released

✖

It's been just over a week since Zack Snyder's Justice League was released for streaming on HBO Max, and in addition to the "Justice is Gray" edition that premiered this week WarnerMedia is now touting the critical reception to the four-hour director's cut. In a new TV spot for the film, the impressive response to the movie takes the spotlight as major outlets typically not known for superhero coverage sing the praises of Snyder's film. You can find the full spot below and look for Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max right now along with the brand new black and white version of the film.

ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson rated the film a 4.5 out of 5, writing: "The film is an unabashed and cathartic labor of love -- one towards Snyder's daughter Autumn, one towards all of the fans who campaigned for it to see the light of day, one towards the kinds of compelling storytelling that the Justice League was initially founded on, and one towards the beautiful weirdness of the DC universe. At its core, it is also a well-executed, entertaining story about the power of human connection and inspiration, one that feels both timeless and timely despite being (mostly) conceptualized and filmed nearly half a decade ago. Yes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a handful of flaws, but they are largely outweighed by the sense of grandiosity and earnest spectacle on display -- one that proves just what ensemble superhero movies can still be capable of."

The rousing success of Zack Snyder's Justice League has prompted fans of his to begin a new hashtag campaign, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Fans are eager to see Snyder return to the world of DC on film and complete the story he left on a big of a cliffhanger with Justice League. In an interview earlier this week the director told Pop Culture Weekly: "I can hope [it continues]. It's not really my [call], it's not up to me."

"I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honor that commitment that they had to me, and honor my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I'm really proud of it," Snyder said of his four-hour Justice League director's cut. "Warners and DC Films, by all means, they're in charge of their own world, and that's what they do. They've famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That's what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I'm pretty happy with that. I'll let the fans decide how they want to go forward (laughs)."

Zack Snyder's Justice League and the exclusive black-and-white version titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray are now streaming on HBO Max.