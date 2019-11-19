Deathstroke Actor Calls for the Snyder Cut of Justice League to Be Released

Joe Manganiello, who appeared as Deathstroke in a Justice League post-credits scene, is the latest member of the cast to call for the release of the mythical “Snyder Cut” of the film in honor of its two-year anniversary. The actor shared a post on Instagram sharing his support for the movement, though, unlike many other members of the main cast, Manganiello only had images of his brief scene to share along with his support, as it’s unlikely the villain had a larger part in any alternate version of the film. Manganiello’s post follows stars Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Ray Fisher all showing support for the endeavor.

View this post on Instagram #releasethesnydercut A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on Nov 18, 2019 at 5:58pm PST

As with most superhero post-credits scenes, the sequence at the end of Justice League, which saw Deathstroke meeting with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, was meant to set up a film featuring the villain. The critical and financial disappointment of the film seemingly shattered all plans for the DC Extended Universe, resulting in Warner Bros. rethinking their approach to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DCEU launched with Man of Steel in 2013, with Snyder’s perspective of iconic DC Comics heroes laying the foundation for the shared universe, yet with both the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad being major critical disappointments, audiences were apprehensive about what Snyder’s Justice League would ultimately look like.

Sadly, Snyder stepped away from the production in the wake of a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon stepping in to not only complete production, but also helm reshoots. When Justice League finally landed in theaters, not only did it continue its critical disappointments of previous DCEU films, but it was also a financial disappointment, despite previous outings managing to make a major dent at the box office, even with their flaws.

In the years since the failure, Snyder has released a series of behind-the-scenes photos and concept art to hint at his original vision for the film.

Over the weekend, both fans and members of the film’s cast and crew took to social media and posted the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag in hopes of confirming how many people wanted to see it. Despite the attention the campaign has earned in recent weeks, a source at Warner Bros. confirmed to ComicBook.com that the studio has no plans to release the Snyder Cut, regardless of how incomplete it might be, on any platform.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the DCEU.

Do you hope the cut gets released? Let us know in the comments below!