NBA Star DeAndre Jordan Calls for Release of Justice League Snyder Cut

DC Films and Warner Bros. had no idea the of the headache they were creating for themselves by having Joss Whedon step in to recut Zack Snyder‘s version of Justice League. The theatrical cut of the Justice League movie was a Frankenstein monster mess of both Snyder and Whedon’s directorial visions, and DC fans have demanded to see Snyder’s original cut of Justice League, for the two years since the movie’s release. Well, that “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” movement has been gaining steam over the last year, and now even NBA star DeAndre Jordan is joining the rally cry!

Check out the DeAndre Jordan’s demand to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League:

Release the @ZackSnyder cut dammit!!! — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) November 14, 2019

Needless to say, this tweet was seen as yet another major victory for the DC fans who have propelled this #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement for the past two years. The reactions from the twitter thread alone show that Jordan has now opened the door to a whole new section of fans who may or may not have ever seen his exploits on the basketball court.

Of course, this tweet from DeAndre Jordan is even sweeter since the NBA star is also a popular .gif / meme. Jordan has been immortalized for that snarling stank-face he made back in 2013 after a nasty dunk on fellow NBA player Brandon Knight, during a game between the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers. Now just imagine DeAndre Jordan from that .gif delivering the “Release the Snyder Cut Dammit!!!” decree… Yeah, works pretty well. Someone on the Internet needs to get that meme made.

As stated, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has had renewed momentum in 2019 – thanks in large part to Snyder and the film’s cast and crew. Snyder has fueled the fire by routinely releasing exclusive images and behind-the-scenes looks at his cut of Justice League; cast members like Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) have caused renewed publicity by joining the “Release the Snyder Cut” rally cry; while crew members have confirmed that various pieces of Snyder’s Cut have been finished, only further fueling fan belief that this Justice League re-release could be coming.

As of now, there’s a big window of opportunity for Warner Bros. to use the Snyder Cut of Justice League as a major promotional event. The Time Warner streaming service HBO Max is launching in 2020, and if that service is looking for something to lure in the geek culture crowd and cause a publicity impact, then using Snyder’s Cut of Justice League as an HBO Max launch feature would certainly do the trick.

Until then, contact your favorite stars on Twitter and see if they will join the rally cry.