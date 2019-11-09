Justice League Snyder Cut Concept Art Shows Superman Defeating Steppenwolf

Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed he’d seen Zack Snyder‘s take on Justice League. Since then, the flood gates have opened and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been thrust back into the spotlight. First, the campaign started trending on Twitter; then, Momoa and Snyder each released new stills from the fabled director’s cut. Now, storyboard artist Jay Oliva has joined the fun and release a new tidbit for the final battle. Apparently, at one point, the Justice League was going to flat out kill Steppenwolf and a major part of the sequence was the usage of Superman’s (Henry Cavill) heat vision.

It’s believed this fits in with the same sequence of the stills shared last night, after Aquaman (Momoa) stabs the baddie through the chest and before Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) apparently lops off his head with her sword. According to Momoa, the world needs to see the Snyder Cut. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Momoa told MTV News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a previous statement from Snyder, the studio ended up altering the final cut of the film heavily because executives didn’t see eye to eye with Snyder’s brutally dark vision. “It’s a long story,” Snyder revealed earlier this year. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

What do you think it’d take for Warner Brothers to release the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!