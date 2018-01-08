‘Justice League’ Steelbook Art Motion Cover Revealed

Artist Alex Sinclair has shared a motion poster spin on the Justice League Blu-ray steelbook art.

A post shared by Alex Sinclair (@sinccolor) on Jan 6, 2018 at 7:27pm PST

“The third of the Steel Cover editions by [DC Comics artist Jim Lee] and me (with #Werble magic),” Sinclair wrote on Instagram. “Justice League was a ton of fun and the new characters made it much more so. Can’t wait to see them in their own movies!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. recently re-released DC Extended Universe installments Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in collectible steelbook packaging, featuring art by Lee, a comic book veteran best known for his work on DC Comics’ Batman.

Justice League is expected to release to Blu-ray in the spring, but previously released cover art for the standard edition makes no mention of a coveted extended edition desired by fans.

Warner Bros. will release the film digitally to iTunes later this month.

The superhero team-up, directed by DCEU architect Zack Snyder before being handed to The Avengers director Joss Whedon, proved a critical and financial disappointment for the studio, with experts expecting Justice League to tap out with $675 million worldwide at the end of its theatrical run.

Justice League currently sits on a $652 million global haul.