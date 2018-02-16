‘Justice League’ Digital Copies Available For Sale at Walmart

If you don’t want to give your credit card number to iTunes, Amazon, or Vudu to get your hands on an early copy of Justice League (you luddite), there is an option: a trip to Walmart.

The brick-and-mortar retail giant is selling digital download cards for Justice League. That means if you pop into a Wal-Mart store, you should be able to snag a card of of the endcap in the home entertainment section and take home a digital code you can redeem for a copy of Justice League on Vudu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vudu, which Walmart bought in 2010, is part of the Movies Anywhere program, meaning that if your Vudu account is synced with Movies Anywhere, you can watch movies purchased on Vudu — or through Walmart’s in-store sales — on your Amazon, iTunes, and other digital media accounts.

Sometimes, Walmart’s in-store purchases offer exclusive bonus features, although that does not appear to be the case with Justice League. ComicBook.com has inquired about it, but we have not yet received any kind of response.

Walmart has been a reliable partner for DC’s movies: when Man of Steel came out, the retailer hosted special advance screenings which could only be attended by purchasing tickets at Walmart. Those tickets came with perks, including a digital comic prequel that has never been released in print (although it was eventually made available to users who bought the movie on Vudu).

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League have all had merchandising and licensing deals with Walmart, in addition to Walmart prominently featuring other merchandising opportunties for DC on things like razors and batteries.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is currently available for download on digital platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available in stores on March 13.