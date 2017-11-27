‘Justice League’ Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Petition Reportedly Using Fake Signatures

The biggest backlash against Justice League has no doubt been a grassroots fan petition for Warner Bros. to release a director’s cut of the movie, comprised of Zack Snyder’s original edit of the film. The petition quickly swept through the Internet, gaining over 100K signatures in the first few days. However, now we’re learning that this petition may not be entirely legitimate.

Turns out a lot of those “signatures” on the Zack Snyder Justice League cut petition could be fake. Talked to a few people who got notified they signed it, when they never did, and today I got thanked for signing it, when I never did. Are people this desperate? pic.twitter.com/JYYyQhKmVp — John Campea (@johncampea) November 27, 2017



John Campea tweeted out the following claim about the petition, which started over on Change.org. So far, there’s been no substantiating evidence of fraud, but what Campea points out, if true, is disappointing.

Longtime DCEU fans are currently feeling some resentment and loss due to the fact tht they didn’t get to see the finale of Snyder’s DC movie trilogy, instead getting a cut of Justice League that seemed to do away with a lot of the themes and tones of Snyder’s vision. There is a legitimate wish for Warner Bros. to release this director’s cut (much the same way the studio eventually released Snyder’s unaltered version of Batman v Superman), but faking numbers on a petition is a great way to provoke the opposite reaction.

