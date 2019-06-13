Here’s What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Deathstroke

There is no actor in the world enjoying a bigger moment right now than Keanu Reeves. While he first made his mark with some action blockbusters in the 1990s, Reeves is in the middle of a full-blown career resurgence, boosted by the fact that he’s an all-around wonderful person behind the scenes as well. In addition to his beloved John Wick franchise, the actor delivered a scene-stealing performance in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, he’s voicing a new lead character in Toy Story 4, and he brought the house down at E3 2019 with his Cyberpunk 2077 reveal.

Keanu Reeves is probably the most talked-about celebrity on social media right now, so of course he’s become the topic of just about every fan-casting discussion amongst comic book fans. It’s time for Reeves to have another comic movie role, and there are rumors that he will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film, The Eternals. However, DC fans are hoping that Warner Bros. will be the one to find him a franchise role, and a few folks have an idea as to who he could play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some who feel as though Reeves could play the perfect Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke. So with that in mind, fan artist Bosslogic did a little work of his own, attempting to find out what the actor would look like in the role.

On Thursday morning, Bosslogic posted his image of “Slade Reeves” on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why people have put this fan-cast together. It works.

View this post on Instagram Slade Reeves 😁 #KeanuReeves #deathstroke A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

For the base of this image, Bosslogic used the screenshot of Reeves from his appearance at the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, and added layers of Slade on top of it. These additions include the grey hair and beard, his sword, a bigger gun, and of course the ever-recognizable eye patch.

Do you think Keanu Reeves would make a good Slade Wilson? What other role would you like to see him play in a Marvel or DC film? Let us know in the comments!