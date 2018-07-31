Kevin Smith Says ‘Aquaman’ Looks Like The Truest Comic Book Movie Ever Made

Warner Bros. went all in with Aquaman at San Diego Comic-Con, and you can definitely count Kevin Smith among its fans.

Smith joined Marc Bernardin on the latest episode of Fat Man on Batman, where they discussed the early signs from the film on the show floor. This was before the trailer debuted, but fans had already spotted several statues and pieces of promotional art from the film on the show floor, including Jason Momoa’s take on the classic costume from the comics.

‘Thanks to Comic-Con and the trailer’s about to drop and I’m sure we’re going to see some of this in that trailer, but we definitely saw reflected in the toys that are on the floor and the giant LEGO that they made,” Smith said. “I mean, this sounds so stupid that I didn’t think they’d do it, but they’re giving Aquaman the orange shirt in that movie man! Like they show images of him and it’s not like an orange t-shirt but it’s like armored and it looks like a superhero costume but it is that orange, whatever you would call it f****** tone man, it was…it made me so happy today!”

Smith and Bernardin were both enamored with the comic-accurate portrayal of Black Manta, Mera, and Ocean Master, resulting in a film that just might be the most comic accurate adaptation ever.

“This s*** looks like the truest comic book movie ever made like it really hones close to the Aquaman universe I know and the look of the Aquaman universe I know,” Smith said.

You can watch the full breakdown in the video above, and for our full recap of the Aquaman panel and the SDCC exclusive footage, you can head here.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (Justice League) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Platoon) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Baywatch) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (Green Lantern) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.