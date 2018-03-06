Kevin Smith Shares Get Well Card From ‘Supergirl’ Cast

Just because Kevin Smith is at home recovering doesn’t mean he’s not getting loads of love from his friends around the industry.

Last Monday, Smith revealed to his followers on Twitter that he was in the hospital following a severe heart attack, one that could’ve easily taken his life had he not received treatment as quickly as he did. Since then, his friends in Hollywood, as well as nerds and fans around the world have been wishing him well.

The cast of CW’s Supergirl is the latest group to send their love to the filmmaker.

Smith, who has directed three episodes of the DC Comics series, shared photos of a get well card that he received from his friends on Supergirl. The letter, covered in the iconic symbol of House El, consisted of messages from the actors on the show, and a drawing of Smith as Superman.

“Kevin Smith, the world needs heroes like you,” read the card. “From all your friends on Supergirl, get well soon!”

Many thanks to my friends & family of @TheCWSupergirl cast for the card with all the lovely sentiments! You make a guy believe he can fly! pic.twitter.com/V4kmSHFUth — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 6, 2018

Many of the cast wrote personal notes in the card, including lead actress Melissa Benoist, who plays the titular character in the series.

“There is no one on this planet like you, good sir,” Benoist wrote to her friend. “You truly are such a special human that I am so happy I have the privilege of knowing, and I’m so happy you’re okay. Now hurry up and get better!”

Last week, following a couple of selfies and video updates from the hospital, Smith was happy to share that he was officially back home and recovering. He also noted that he had switched to a vegetarian diet in order to keep something terrifying like that from happening again.

In addition to directing a trio of Supergirl episodes, Smith has also taken charge of three episodes of The Flash, one of other Arrowverse shows on The CW. His most recent outing on the series will be the seventeenth episode of this season, and will air sometime this spring.