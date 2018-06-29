Keystone Comic Con Debuts New Poster By Jonboy Meyers

ReedPOP and DC are putting together a huge lineup for Philadelphia’s Keystone Comic Con, inviting comic book and small-screen talent to the first in what they hope will be many years of a new show for the organizer.

Today, ReedPOP announced that Kevin Conroy (best known as the voice of Batman from Batman: The Animated Series) will be joining a powerhouse lineup of DC talent at Keystone Comic Con, which takes place September 14-16 in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“With this being the very first Keystone Comic Con, we wanted to give fans a legendary lineup of guests featuring the some of the most talented creators from across the pop culture universe,” said Lance Fensterman, Global Head of ReedPOP, in a statement. “With Batman being such a fan favorite in Philadelphia, I think fans are in for a very special experience this year!”

Frank Miller, the legendary comic book creator behind The Dark Knight Returns, will be appearing at Keystone Comic Con on Saturday, September 15. Greg Capullo (Batman, Dark Nights: Metal) and James Tynion IV (Detective Comics, Justice League: No Justice, Justice League Dark) are confirmed to be in Artist Alley and attend the three-day convention.

As a bonus for ComicBook.com readers, ReedPOP has shared with us exclusively the first look at the show’s official poster.

Created by DC comic book artist Jonboy Meyers – best known for his work on Teen Titans, Justice League, and Supergirl – the poster features original artwork of the Batman Family with iconic Philadelphia background imagery.

Keystone Comic Con will feature all the elements that fans have come to expect from ReedPOP’s other pop culture conventions, including New York Comic Con, C2E2, and Emerald City Comic Con, but with a local twist that will be unique to the Keystone State.

Bringing together legendary comic talent, comic publishers, small press, entertainment guests and anime, ReedPOP says they are “crafting an incredible experience that will represent the best of pop culture in Philadelphia and allow fans to discover new content and celebrate their passions. This year marks the inaugural Keystone Comic Con, which will take place at the Philadelphia Convention Center on September 14-16, 2018.

Additional confirmed guests include comic creators, voice actors, music artists, and Hollywood talent including John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Torchwood, Arrow), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), anime voice actor Vic Mignogna (Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragon Ball Z), rapper and record producer Sammus, Carroll Spinney (Sesame Street‘s Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch) and more.

For more information and updates on the convention, check out the convention’s website.