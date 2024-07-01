Supergirl’s Milly Alcock Cast in New Netflix Series

House of the Dragon and future Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Milly Alcock has landed a new project. On Monday, Netflix officially confirmed that Alcock, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) and Julianne Moore (May December, Mary & George) will lead the cast of Sirens, a new limited series created by Maid‘s Molly Smith Metzler. Based on Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea, Sirens is the first show being made under an overall deal that Metzler has with Netflix. Sirens is executed produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie, who previously produced Maid. Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) will serve as a director and executive producer on Sirens.

This news comes amid reports that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will begin filming later this year, for a summer 2026 release date. Rumors have hinted that Alcock could make her DCU debut as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl prior to Woman of Tomorrow‘s release, potentially in James Gunn’s Superman movie, which is currently filming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Sirens About?

Sirens will follow Devon (Fahy), who’s concerned about her sister Simone’s creepy relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela’s cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle is like a drug to Simone (Alcock), and Devon thinks it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out WTF is going on, she underestimates what you’re in for when you have Michaela as an enemy.

Told over the course of a drama-filled weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s DC series of the same name, and will follow Kara across the cosmos as she attempts to protect a young girl named Ruthye. Craig Gillespie, known for directing Cruella, Pam & Tommy, and I, Tonya, is expected to direct, with Ana Nogueira writing the script.

“Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be,” Gunn stated on social media last year. “We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released exclusively in theaters on June 26, 2026