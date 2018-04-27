‘Krypton’ Drops Two DC Comics Easter Eggs in “Civil Wars”

Tonight’s episode of Krypton provided quite a few answers after last week’s major cliffhanger, but along the way it also dropped two DC Comics Easter eggs.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “Civil Wars”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In tonight’s episode, General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) revealed to Seg (Cameron Cuffe) Krypton’s fate. In 200 years, Krypton is destroyed because of Brainiac. He also reveals that Brainiac hasn’t traveled through time, but that Brainiac’s plan takes 200 years to complete. He also reveals that there is a weapon that could stop Brainiac and that’s when he talks about the city of Kryptonopolis.

For DC Comics fans, that name should ring a few bells as the birthplace of Superman. In comics, Kryptonopolis is the largest city on Krypton after the capital, Kandor. Kryptonopolis becomes the new capital city after Brainiac miniaturizes and then steals Kandor. On Krypton, that appears to be Kandor’s fate as well as Zod tells Seg and Lyta that those who survived the fate of Kandor ended up in Kryptonopolis and it was in that city’s archives he read about the powerful weapon with the potential to spare Krypton its fate. Of course, all this new information leads to Seg no longer trusting Adam Strange

The second DC Comics Easter egg to appear in tonight’s episode is the mention of the Hall of Justice. Now, on Krypton the term simply references the space in which legal matters are handled in Kandor City — Daron Vex works there — but in DC Comics that name has a very different designation. The Hall of Justice, sometimes simply referred to just as the Hall, is the headquarters of the Justice League. The Hall of Justice was first introduced in Super Friends, the animated television series about a team of superheroes cased on the Justice League which aired between 1973 and 1986. The Hall went on to be mentioned in the comic books as well. It’s also been mentioned or featured in nearly every DC television show since its introduction, including during the third season of The Flash when, during the “Invasion” crossover event an old STAR Labs hangar is shown to resemble the Hall of Justice and serves as a base for the assembled heroes to stage out of.

With the mention of Kryptonopolis — and with it the reveal of Kandor’s fate — and the nod to the Hall of Justice, tonight’s episode anchored Krypton even further to the rich comic history. Of course, the Easter eggs were only two of the many interesting moments from tonight’s episode. “Civil Wars” also gave viewers their first look at Doomsday when General Zod, along with help from Seg and Lyta, tracked down the weapon noted in Kryptonopolis’ archives only to find the terrifying villain contained in some sort of pod behind the door.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.