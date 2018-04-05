‘Krypton’: Who Is Jax-Ur?

The most recent episode of Krypton further explored the show’s mythos, including the mention of a potentially major character.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “The Rankless Initiative”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) and the rest of the Sagitari trying a new method to take down the Kryptonian terrorist organization Black Zero. While going through the information they know about Black Zero, they mention the name of the person they believe to be the leader: Jax-Ur.

Granted, the character has yet to officially make their Krypton debut, but this name-drop is surely enough to make some fans curious. Even as the character has appeared in Superman: The Animated Series and Man of Steel, there still is a lot of the character that might not be known on a general level. So, here’s what you need to know.

Jax-Ur first entered the pages of DC Comics in Action Comics #289, as a Kryptonian scientist with some shady intentions. Jax-Ur decided to launch a nuclear warhead into Krypton’s orbit, accidentally killing citizens of one of Krypton’s inhabited moons. While being banished in the Phantom Zone, Jax-Ur then tried to lash out against Superman in multiple ways, including impersonating the hero’s adopted father, Jonathan Kent.

Oddly enough, the most redeeming moment of pre-Crisis Jax-Ur involved him teaming up with Superman to defeat the physical version of Black Zero. Jax-Ur was able to transform into a Medusa-esque creature, turning Black Zero into stone, before agreeing to return to the Phantom Zone.

In the Post-Crisis continuity, Jax-Ur had been banished to the Phantom Zone after his attempts at space travel destroyed the moon as well as Kandor. This action ultimately led Brainiac to the city, something that seems to be playing out on Krypton.

Later on, it was revealed that Jax-Ur was working as a sleeper agent for Zod on Earth, disguising himself as a S.T.A.R. Labs scientist. Jax-Ur’s experiments put him in the sights of the most recent iterations of Nightwing and Flamebird, leading to him using Flamebird’s DNA to recreate a version of Rao.

Jax-Ur then had a role in the New 52 continuity, who largely factors into the World of Krypton flashback segments. In those flashbacks, Jax-Ur was the onetime partner and fiance of Lara Lor-Van, after it’s revealed that Jax-Ur supports a group of Kryptonian rebels.

On Krypton, it sounds like Jax-Ur could take on any combination of this comic book history, but with one major change to start with. When the character does appear on screen, she will be played by Game of Thrones‘ Hannah Waddingham, and will be a disgraced Kryptonian scientist with a desire to bring radical change to the city.

Are you excited to see Jax-Ur make her Kryptonian debut? Sound off in the comments below.

