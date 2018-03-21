SDCC17: Krypton Panel Live Blog

Panel begins with and exclusive trailer from the Krypton pilot.

Planets are seen spinning through space, along with many other-worldly objects. Strands of material that look like they belong to Braniac come from the shadows and attack El. A deep and ominous voice is heard.

Someone belonging to the House of El talks about the family’s history and the fall of the planet Krypton. The crest of the house El is formed, looking exactly like the emblem in Man of Steel.

After the footage, star Cameron Cuffeand the producers of the show join Geoff Johns on the stage.

Johns says that the show is a prequel but that’s not all.

“It’s about a conspiracy in the present where some tries to go back in time and stop the creation of Superman. Characters in the DC Universe will appear in the show, like Adam Strange and Hawkgirl.

“It will feature more than a few of those characters.”

Johns and Cuffe talk about how they met.

Johns confirms Braniac is the villain.

“He has a deep rich history about who he is and why information is important to who he is.” -Damian Kindler

‘When you connect it to present day it changes the stakes of the show. It adds relevancy to it.” -Cameron Walsh

“Our version of Adam Strange is a little more cynical. We’ll get a lot of fun out of that character. It’s going to be a lot of fun having the history between Adam Strange and Hawkwoman.”

Johns says DC “Has never done a show as epic as this.”

“We’re aiming to build the most grand and beautiful show on television.” -Damian Kindler

“Lyta Zod is a character we’ll see, and that’s sort of a forbidden romance between them.”

“Just because things haven’t been done on television yet that doesn’t mean that they can’t.” -Johns

“Krypton, when we begin, is a society that’s slipping away from the message of hope and the belief of a better tomorrow.” -Cuffe

Geoff Johns talks about the characters and the universe of Krytpton.

“One of the cool things in the pilot is this guy shows up to Seyg and says ‘I’m from Earth and my name is Adam strange. I need your help saving your grandson. There are other characters on Krypton that you’ll see other characters.”

“This show stands by itself, it doesn’t connect to other shows. It’s its own universe.”

“You see a Black Mercy in the pilot, you’ll see a lot of DC characters in this.”

