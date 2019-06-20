Krypton Included a Stealth Homage to Henry Cavill in “Ghost in the Fire”

Krypton‘s sophomore season is setting out to be a DC Comics adaptation unlike any other — and it looks like even the smallest Easter eggs reflect that.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Krypton, “Ghost in the Fire”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode followed Seg (Cameron Cuffe) and Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) still being stuck on Colu, which is complicated by the arrival of Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan). As Lobo goes on to reveal, he made his way to the planet in an attempt to kill Brainiac (Blake Ritson), as revenge for him bottling up Lobo’s home planet. The problem, of course, was that Seg killed Brainiac midway through last week’s episode, and the villain’s consciousness had essentially been uploaded into him.

This led to a tussle between Seg and Lobo, in which Seg did a very specific fighting move before throwing the first punch. Seg essentially “reloaded” his arms before the fight, which Cuffe confirmed to be an homage to Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Last year I did the George Reeves wink… this year… I paid tribute to another #Superman actor. #Krypton pic.twitter.com/PmA5GBCeO5 — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) June 20, 2019

While Cavill is best known for playing the DC Extended Universe’s Superman, he got quite a lot of attention for his scene-stealing role in Fallout! — including his improvised fighting moves.

“I did it, and then I didn’t do it for the next take.” Cavill told Yahoo last year. “Because I was kind of nervous, because I thought, ‘Oh, no one said anything.’ I’m never improvising again. And then McQ [director Christopher McQuarrie] said to me, ‘Why didn’t you do the thing?’ He took me to the monitor and showed me the arm reload and he said, ‘Do that again.’ And now it’s a meme.”

This serves as just the latest nod Krypton has had to one of Superman’s big-screen actors, after Cuffe did the “George Reeves wink” in season 1. As Cuffe has explained in the past, he’s toed an interesting line between homaging those previous portrayals and doing something new.

“The things that I had focused on was actually how to make him different,” Cuffe told reporters during a previous set visit. “There are so many great interpretations of Superman; I would almost go so far as to say I don’t think I’ve seen a bad performance of Superman onscreen. They’ve been very, very lucky. You know Chris Reeve obviously I think was the most immortal performance for a lot of us, and I think Henry Cavill was a great Superman. But the thing that I latch into, is I think of that sense of hope and willpower and the desire to never quit.

