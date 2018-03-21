Syfy’s Krypton Will Feature Hawkwoman And Adam Strange

With SyFy’s debut in the DC TV Universe set to hit screens later this year, fans finally had their first look at the new series Krypton along with a slew of new details for the series.

The show will be a mystery involving the entire DC Universe, showing how villainous forces attempt to erase Superman from existence. But many other DC Comics characters will appear in the show, including Adam Strange and Hawkwoman.

Geoff Johns confirmed the classic characters’ presence in the new show during the Krypton panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Adam Strange is an archeologist who was teleported to the planet Rann via the Zeta-Beam. Hawkwoman has had many different iterations over the years, including Shayera Hol and Sharon Parker. Shayera Hol was a Thanagarian warrior reincarnated throughout the ages alongside her Hawkman counterpart Katar Hol.

Given that Strange is a representative of Rann while Hawkwoman hails from Thanagar, Krypton could reference the Rann-Thanagar War, as portrayed in the Infinite Crisis event.

Krypton is a Superman prequel in the mold as Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. The show, which has been picked up to series by SyFy, will follow Superman’s grandfather as he tries to redeem the honor of the House of El generations before the destruction of the planet. The official synopsis follows.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

