New ‘Krypton’ Teaser Trailer Released By Syfy

Syfy has released a brand-new teaser trailer for Krypton, their upcoming Superman prequel series.

The series will follow Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of Superman, as he attempts to clear his family’s name and survive on the titular planet.

“Ultimately [the journey] is about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor.” Cuffe told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Very early on in our story, through no fault of Seg’s own, he goes to the very top of the Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and has to struggle to survive.”

But don’t worry, the series will still evoke the essence of the most popular Kryptonian, while bringing to life a new story along the way.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” executive producer Damien Kindler told ComicBook.com at Comic-Con International: San Diego. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.”

Along the way, audiences will be introduced to a wide array of DC Comics characters, including Brainiac (Blake Ritson), Hawkwoman, and Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos).

Krypton is set to premiere on Syfy (which has a few great comic book adaptations already under its belt) in 2018.