LeBron James and Bugs Bunny Are Batman and Robin in New Space Jam: A New Legacy Teaser

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is just a few days away from being released, with the film set to finally make its debut both in theaters and on HBO Max. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to feature the Looney Tunes and other iconic aspects from the Warner Bros. library, and a newly-released clip showcases that in a pretty absurd way. The clip, which you can check out below, showcases LeBron James and Bugs Bunny (Jeff Bergman) piloting through the "server-verse", before ending up in "DC World". There, the duo is then turned into Batman and Robin, with Bugs suiting up as the Caped Crusader himself.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his youngest son Dom (Cedric Joe)—who dreams of being a video game developer rather than follow his father's footsteps—find themselves trapped in the Warner 3000 Server-Verse, a virtual space ruled by a tyrannical A.I. by the name of Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). After Dom is captured, LeBron must save him and get home safely by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to win a basketball match against Al-G's digitized champions on the court, the Goon Squad: a team of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars.

A New Legacy will also feature the voice talents of Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Jim Cummings, Gabriel Iglesias, Paul Julian, and Fred Tatasciore. On the live-action side, the film also includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Harper Leigh Alexander, Lil Rel Howery, Ernie Johnson Jr., and Ceyair J. Wright.

"First of all, this is my first major feature film project, so that in and of itself is super cool," Bergman told ComicBook.com last year. "The fact that it's Space Jam 2, and it's LeBron James. I have to tell you, I think that movie is going to be sensational. It's going to knock people's socks off. It's really cool. I can't, obviously, say anything about it at this point until they release information, but I can only say this much -- people are really going to like it. There's a lot of stuff in there that is going to be really cool."

"I'm so honored to be a part of it because it's something that is really special to me because I met Mel Blanc when I was just a junior in college when he was doing one of his lectures," Bergman continued. "That really started the whole trajectory of my career as a performer. Meeting him, that really changed everything. So I take that with me all the time."

Are you excited to see Space Jam: A New Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.