‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to Beebo’s Instagram Takeover

It may be April Fool’s Day, but Beebo’s Legends of Tomorrow Instagram takeover definitely wasn’t a trick, much to the delight of fans online.

Earlier today, the show’s official Instagram account posted that the account would be taken over for the day by Beebo, the furry blue children’s toy that ended up being worshipped as a god by the Vikings after a young Martin Stein (Graeme McComb) ended up displaced in time during the show’s midseason finale, “Beebo The God of War”. While the Legends ended up righting things — Beebo didn’t end up a Viking god, Christmas went back to being Christmas and not Beebo Day — the cuddly deity instantly became a fan favorite and has since appeared on The Flash, been mentioned as appearing on socks, and spawned a slew of delightful memes featuring the fictional toy.

With Beebo being the breakout star of the Legends‘ third season — and he will return to the show for the upcoming season finale — fans were naturally delighted to see him hosting the show’s Instagram for the day and wasted to time sharing their excitement. While some fans were initially wary that the Instagram takeover would be a prank, others thought Easter was the perfect day for Beebo to make his return.

Read on for the best reactions to Beebo’s takeover of Legends of Tomorrow‘s official Instagram.

@snowbeannn

When God Beebo is taking over Legends instagram… it’s not an April’s fool joke, it’s real. #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/bmUQ4CpYrS — I, Gen ❄️ (@snowbeannn) April 1, 2018

@ShubhamKhatdeo

Isn’t it Beebo resurrection day? — SRK ssj4 (@ShubhamKhatdeo) April 1, 2018

@MySuprcorpFeels

This is the best thing I’ve heard all weekend. Go Beebo!! — Chrissy ??‍⚕️??‍♀️ (@MySuprcorpFeels) April 1, 2018

@spacexxkitten

this is the quality content I signed up for thank you #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/hKPg87hEr9 — i, fani (@spacexxkitten) April 1, 2018

@alenh86

I can’t with @TheCW_Legends instagram right now ?

Bebbo should be the one to announce when #LegendsOfTomorrow will be renewed @LoTWritersRoom ? — Ale (@alenh86) April 1, 2018

@ricklabouve

@TheCW_Legends Beebo will deliver us from the evil of Mallus. Beebo be praised! — Rick LaBouve (@ricklabouve) April 1, 2018

@LenaLotzer

@nowhere897

