‘Fringe’s John Noble to Appear on ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ as Himself

John Noble is going to be pulling a little double duty on Legends of Tomorrow this season.

The former Fringe star has made his way onto Legends this year in the form of a terrifying vocal performance. Noble has been providing the voice of Mallus, the demonic big bad of Season 3, but the on-screen appearance of the character will be fully CGI. However, the creative team behind The CW series wanted the actor to have a moment on camera as well, so they worked in a way for Noble to appear in an episode as himself.

Yes, you read that correctly. According to EW, Noble will be portraying a version of himself in an upcoming episode of Legends of Tomorrow, where the actor has been worked in as a part of the show’s narrative.

“We figured out a very Legends-like way to actually get John Noble the actor into the show,” said executive producer Marc Guggenheim. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on Legends. He’s been voicing our third season’s big bad, Mallus, but he won’t be appearing as the time demon. He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a Legends-y kind of way.”

As of now, details on Noble’s appearance on the show are being kept a secret, except for the fact that it will happen at some point this season.

In addition to his starring role as Dr. Walter Bishop in the hit sci-fi series Fringe, Noble is well-known for his roles in Sleepy Hollow, Elementary, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Legends of Tomorrow currently airs on Monday nights at 8pm ET on The CW.