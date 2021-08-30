Legends of Tomorrow: Did SPOILER Die in "There Will Be Brood"?

✖

With the season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow rapidly approaching, this week's penultimate episode "There Will Be Brood" saw the season's various storylines come together in a tense collision of events. Sara's (Caity Lotz) abduction, Constantine's (Matt Ryan) loss of magic, and even Mick's (Dominic Purcell) alien pregnancy all come together and while most of the episode was centered around Constantine's quest to find the Fountain of Imperium and get his magic back by any means necessary, there were major developments for the rest of the Legends as well, especially for Mick, that leaves a lot of questions for fans about what's next.

Warning: spoilers for "There Will Be Brood" beyond this point.

In the previous episode, "Silence of the Sonograms", Mike "gave birth" to the 48 alien eggs that Kayla (Aliya O'Brien) implanted in him when they hooked up earlier in the season. Since the birth, the eggs had been in an incubator onboard the Waverider but when Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) and Constantine hijacked the Waverider in pursuit of the Fountain of Imperium, the eggs were on board with them, much to Mick's horror. Desperate to rescue them, the Legends decide to reach out to Kayla and bring her back to Earth as she has a time ship that they can use to track down the Waverider. Since she's not likely to come if simply asked, the team stages a photo of Mick with fake eggs for what is essentially an intergalactic Instagram photo that they tag Kayla in. The ploy works, she comes to Earth, and after a tense few moments, is convinced to help them find the Waverider.

They locate it in Texas in 1925 but they also discover that Bishop has booby-trapped the incubator with explosives. The heroes have just a few brief moments to save the eggs before things blow up. It initially looks like they were successful, but it's soon discovered that one egg was dropped on the floor in the hurry to escape. Mick rushes back for that egg and, as he does, the bomb explodes.

It would seem that that is the end of the line for Mick Rory and given Purcell's comments earlier this year, it's understandable that fans might think that. This spring, Purcell said on social media that he was leaving the popular Arrowverse series after six seasons, though he later clarified that he was leaving on a full-time basis, but that fans would see him periodically in Season 7 so Mick's "death" would be one way to write him out of the series. However, the preview for next week's season finale shows an alive and well Mick apparently at Sara and Ava's (Jes Macallan) wedding so it's possible that his death, as well as that of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), may not be as permanent as it appears.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.