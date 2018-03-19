New ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Clip Brings Back The Canary

The CW has released a clip from “Necromancing the Stone”, tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

The scene shows Sara (Caity Lotz) being drawn to the Death Totem and encouraged to take it from its protective locked box by a surprising person — herself. You can check out the scene in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the short clip, it’s Sara from her time as the Canary that appears to convince Sara to become the bearer of the dark Death Totem. Dressed in all black complete with her mask, Canary Sara explains that she’s coming from the time she died and that, among the Legends, only Sara is truly able to bear the Death Totem having died and come back. Sara seems skeptical, but the image of her previous self may just have the perfect leverage. The Canary reminds Sara that, with the Death Totem, she has the ability to resurrect her sister, Laurel.

The clip gives some explanation for a photo that series star Caity Lotz shared on her personal Twitter account this weekend. In that photo, Lotz is wearing the Canary costume while the caption teased “remember her?” It seemed like audiences might get a flashback scene of the Canary in action, though now this clip makes it seems that the Canary’s return is more a machination of either the stone or Mallus himself.

What we do know for certain about tonight’s episode is that Sara taking up the Death Totem doesn’t quite go very well, and that the episode will see the return of John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Constantine, who it was announced today will join the Legends as a series regular for Season 4 should the show be renewed, was last seen helping the team in the midseason premiere, but it sounds like the trench coat-wearing fan favorite’s job this season isn’t done yet.

“When [Darhk] was first mentioned in Arrow, there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com at the time. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There’s obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between them and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Necromancing the Stone” airs March 19th.