‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Drops a Shazam Family Easter Egg in “Necromancing the Stone”

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow saw the demon Mallus overtake Sara Lance, but even with the danger that poses to the whole team, The CW show still managed to include a great Shazam Family Easter egg.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Necromancing the Stone”, below!

Tonight, the Legends spilt up to tackle multiple missions at the same time. While most of the team was off preventing the Mona Lisa from being sold on Antiques Roadshow and returning a Soviet cosmo-pup to the right place in time, Ray remained behind to try to fuse the shards of the Fire Totem back together. However, around that same time Sara became one with Mallus and Demon Sara nearly beat Ray to death. It’s Amaya and Zari who find the gravely injured Ray and it’s in that scene we get our best look at Zari’s shirt.

Zari’s shirt has a tiger prominently featured on the chest. As fans may recall, Zari is Legends‘ interpretation of the DC character Adrianna Tomaz, better known as the hero Isis. Like Zari does on the show, Isis wore an amulet that granted her the powers of the goddess Isis. In comics, Isis is connected to the Shazam Family, specifically to the character Black Adam. In 2006’s 52 series, Isis marries Black Adam. How does that tie into the tiger on Zari’s shirt? The tiger is a reference to Mr. Tawky Tawny.

In comics, Mr. Tawky Tawny first appeared in 1947 and was introduced as a humanoid, talking tiger who travels from his native India to the United States in hopes of integrating himself into American society. Although he makes every effort to be sociable, the simple presence of the talking tiger in the city terrorizes the public, leading Captain Marvel to intervene. Upon learning through the Wisdom of Solomon that Tawny did not mean to cause trouble, Captain Marvel helps Tawny integrate, getting him a job as a tour guide at the local museum. This fit well with his attempts to be civilized by speaking in a somewhat stilted manner and wearing a tweed suit.

While the character, like all comic book characters do, has seen some changes over the years, the character still pops up as various references, particularly when it comes to the upcoming DC Films Shazam! where a nod to the character can be seen on the buttons on Shazam’s costume.

