The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Want to Save Rock and Roll in “Amazing Grace” Clip

The CW has released a clip from “Amazing Grace”, tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

The scene shows the Legends – or, really, just Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) and Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) – trying to determine which anachronism the team should try to fix next. The pair keep suggesting romantic sounding locations or time periods, to the dismay of Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz).

Suddenly, Nate’s hair changes from slicked back to plain-looking, something that Sara quickly notices. Soon after, the rest of the team runs in, realizing that random things have suddenly started changing. Mick Rory/Heatwave’s (Dominic Purcell) pet rat now has a different name, and Zari Tomaz’s (Tala Ashe) version of Guitar Hero has now been changed to “Trombone Hero”.

The group track down the problem – an anachronism in 1950s Tennessee. Apparently, Memphis became vacant in 1954, after the entire town was stricken with a bout of mass hysteria. Because of this, rock and roll never made it out of Memphis and into the mainstream, leading to these various subtle changes in the Legends’ lives.

It’s certainly a unique concept for a Legends episode, but one that fans are already pretty excited for it. The episode’s title sparked quite a bit of speculation a few months back, leading some to wonder which real-life heroes would fit into the episode’s 1950s setting. As the episode’s promo proved, the answer is Elvis Presley, but there’s no telling exactly how he plays into this mass hysteria – and how the Legends will end up stopping it.

Are you excited to see the Legends try to save rock and roll?

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.