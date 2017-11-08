Here’s Where Tonight’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Got Its Episode Name

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s title, ‘Return of the Mack’ sees the team join head to Victorian London to hunt for a time-traveling vampire, encountering Rip Hunter along the way.

Tonight’s episode will see Rip (Arthur Darvill) returning to the Waverider and serving as an unlikely ally to the team and while the episode’s title might seem like a nod to a line in a Macklemore song it’s not the thrift store-loving Seattle rapper the show is alluding to.

“Return of the Mack” is a 1996 song from British R&B singer Mark Morrison. The song, generally, is about coming back from heartbreak. You see, in the song “The Mack” was done wrong by a girl he cared about prompting him to come to terms with it and come back tough by returning to his previous self, the confident and desirable man that isn’t moping over some girl but is, instead, making the girls — including the one who wronged him — want him even more.

It’s an interesting choice for a title especially since as we’ve seen in a clip that The CW released earlier today, Rip’s return to the team sees him crawling back to the Legends with Sara specifically taking full advantage of the moment to show her swagger and generosity in allowing him to join them again despite his “hot new girlfriend” — the Time Bureau. It’s something that might just have Rip feeling a little nostalgic.

“He can’t resist it.” executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “Because, yes, he knows that the Time Bureau would probably be better off dealing with all of these anachronisms, but I think by the time we get to [‘Return of the Mack’], he’s kinda champing at the bit for a little fun. He’s feeling nostalgic for some of the old chaos.”

And of course with the Legends, chaos is what Rip will get. The Legends are are always a handful and as Mick (Dominic Purcell) says, the Legends are no one’s side piece, but they will need all the help they can get in dealing with the new evil villain Rip comes for their help with — Mallus.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c following The Flash on The CW.