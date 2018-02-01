Rip Hunter’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Return Will Be Tied to Wally West

Fans are eagerly anticipating Wally West’s (Keiynan Lonsdale) official debut on Legends of Tomorrow, which is set to happen sometime this season. And according to one of the show’s executive producers, Wally joining the Legends will bring a familiar face back in the process.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Legends executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that Wally’s return to the Arrowverse will be partially brought on by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill).

“Wally is brought to the team by Rip Hunter, of all people.” Guggenheim revealed. “And once he meets them, he realizes this is a good group to stay with.”

Since stepping down as the Legends’ captain in the tail end of season two, Rip has had a unique relationship with the team, largely due to his forming of the Time Bureau. When fans last heard about Rip, he was incarcerated by the Bureau, largely due to his obsession with finding the ever-mysterious Mallus (John Noble).

With that in mind, there’s no telling how Rip’s return will be tied to Wally’s Legends debut, but fans are certainly going to be excited to find out how.

“We knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” said executive producer Phil Klemmer in a statement. “After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures. So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he’s fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.