New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Episode Title Teases Big Things for Nate

Despite having successfully defeated the demon Mallus at the end of Legends of Tomorrow‘s second season, it wasn’t all happy endings. Nate (Nick Zano) said goodbye to Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) who chose to return to her own time. Now, a newly revealed episode title for the upcoming fourth season teases that the literal man of steel will be front and center in his own episode.

New co-showrunner Keto Shimizu shared a photo of the cover for the show’s sixth episode, revealing the title to be “Tender is the Nate”. Check it out below.

The episode title is a play on and potentially a reference to Tender is the Night the 1962 film based off of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel of the same name. It’s not clear if the episode will use the film as an inspiration, but it might also be possible that whatever reason for Nate’s “tenderness” isn’t good. The defeat of Mallus opened the door for a whole crop of “magical fugitives” that the Legends will have to deal with breaching into reality and according to Shimizu, there could be some fascinating creatures.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” said showrunner Keto Shimizu. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

Shimizu promised that while some of the creatures will be more niche, drawing from mythology that maybe is not huge in mainstream pop culture, there will still be plenty for the average fan to recognize and appreciate.

“It’s a combo. There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.