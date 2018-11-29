‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Hell No, Dolly!” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Hell No, Dolly!”, the seventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode will see the Legends traveling to old-timey New Orleans, on the hunt for a magical fugitive that appears to be able to possess dolls. While the photos don’t give a whole lot of plot details away, they do seem to hint that the team has an interesting challenge in store.

“We were really interested in seeing how human beings without super powers react to this onslaught of magical beings,” showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed in a previous interview. “So we wanted to find everyday evil and institutional evil, looking at people who are good and take a turn for the sinister. The magical creatures are so crazy and over the top that we wanted to make our big bad a little more human-scaled. I’m talking a little bit around the punchline here – we’ve seen doppelgangers, but we’ve never had the Legends fracture as a group. We wanted to challenge those kinds of bonds this season.”

“Hell No, Dolly!” will serve as a very particular installment for Legends, in part because it will serve as the first episode of a sort of two-part midseason finale.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, teased to reporters during a recent set visit. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

And hey, if you didn’t think that was fun enough, the episode has some sort of Paul Reubens cameo in store as well.

You can check out the synopsis for “Hell No, Dolly!” below!

“RIPPLE EFFECT — With Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) at odds, Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to come up with a way for them to get along, but all is put on hold when a new magical creature attacks the Legends. Constantine (Matt Ryan) is forced to confront his tragic past but it could have devastating consequences for the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) has a crush on someone she works with and gets some advice from Nate (Nick Zano).

Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson- Sellers also star.

April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust wrote the episode.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Hell No, Dolly!” will air on December 3rd.