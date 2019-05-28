Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Get ready to fire up the Waverider once again, because the latest season of Legends of Tomorrow is now available on Netflix. At the time of this writing, Season 4 of the fan-favorite The CW series is officially available to stream on the platform. Whether you’ve been waiting to catch up on the season in its entirety, or you just want to relive some of the fun, now is your chance.

The newest batch of episodes follow the team tracking down a whole new threat, after sending Mallus to Hell scattered a slew of magical beings across the timeline.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” showrunner Keto Shimizu told ComicBook.com at the start of the season. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

Without getting too terribly into spoilers, the season will cover everything from a maniacal unicorn to a road trip with Nixon to a purgatory that looks suspiciously like IKEA. Along the way, fans will get to see plenty of character moments between the show’s ragtag ensemble, which has grown and evolved in interesting ways since Season 1.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com at the end of Season 3. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing]. They tolerate each other as best they can. It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

And with Legends hitting Netflix, fans will get to experience the past year of the Arrowverse in its entirety — albeit with some new circumstances. While Legends didn’t factor into this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, it did have its own delightfully zany event around that time.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” Klemmer said at the time. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

Are you excited to see Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season hit Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!