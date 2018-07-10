‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Tease ’60s Themed Episode

It looks like Legends of Tomorrow‘s latest blast from the past could be getting pretty groovy.

Tala Ashe, who plays Zari Tomaz on the hit The CW series, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with co-star Brandon Routh. The picture, which you can check out below, shows the pair holding up peace signs while wearing 1960s garb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear if this 60’s-themed setting is from Legends‘ season four premiere, or from a later episode in the season. As fans have seen in years past, footage from several episodes has made its way into Legends’ San Diego Comic-Con trailers, something that could be the case with this.

And while Legends has visited the 1960s before (most notably in the Star Wars-themed “Raiders of the Lost Art” episode), the cast’s flower child outfits seem to hint at some sort of new and unique adventure, especially considering what we already know about Season 4.

As fans will remember, Season 3 of Legends ended with Gary and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) approaching the team for help with a series of new magical threats. A previously-released synopsis teased that the Legends and Constantine will be traveling through history to hunt down “Fugitives”, a name given to magical creatures from myths, legends, and fairytales.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

Are you excited to see Legends of Tomorrow head to the 1960s? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.